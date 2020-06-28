Previous
Next
Matti 1 by pennyrae
Photo 2700

Matti 1

My niece is fostering this pup. A rescue from a puppy mill. 1.5 years old. The small picture in the corner is a dog my husband and i adopted when we were first together. a spitting image. I had to have her.Yes she has some ISSUES-I will be patient.
28th June 2020 28th Jun 20

penny

@pennyrae
Slow to start this year. I have missed not taking photos. I don't like using my phone, the quality is just not very good, but...
750% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise