Photo 3070
These two.
Life long friends. Born 2 weeks apart. Mom’s are best friends since middle school. They are so lucky.
28th May 2022
28th May 22
penny
@pennyrae
I am a born again Christian, wife to fantastic husband of 47 years, mom to two grown children, mema to six beautiful grandchildren and...
