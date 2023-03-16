Previous
Norman Rockwell by pennyrae
Photo 3339

Norman Rockwell

I x-stitched this for my sister some 30 years ago. I got it back now that she has passed.
16th March 2023

penny

@pennyrae
Jesus follower, wife to fantastic husband of 47 years, mom to two grown children, mema to six beautiful grandchildren
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Sweet memory!
March 18th, 2023  
