IMG_2897 happy greeting
Photo 3557

IMG_2897 happy greeting

Took mom home to visit her pup, Winston. Mom is staying with us while her L3 heals. The hardest part for her is leaving her sidekick. Making a point to get her there a couple times a week.
10th November 2023

penny

pennyrae
Jesus follower, wife to fantastic husband of 47 years, mom to two grown children, mema to six beautiful grandchildren and friend to "Inis" my...
