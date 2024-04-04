Previous
IMG_4565 supporters by pennyrae
Photo 3675

IMG_4565 supporters

Here is my support group as I am in surgery for breast cancer.
4th April 2024 4th Apr 24

penny

@pennyrae
Jesus follower, wife to fantastic husband of 47 years, mom to two grown children, mema to six beautiful grandchildren and friend to "Inis" my...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Sending prayers for healing, health and wholeness your way!! You have a great support team sent to you from the Lord!
April 9th, 2024  
