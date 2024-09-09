IMG_7785 really!?!?!?

Previous
Received an updated statement for my breast cancer treatments and surgery. Started at over $100,000, they knocked it down to approximately $25,000, my out of pocket $1,200 approximately. Glad i had insurance!!
