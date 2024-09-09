Sign up
Photo 3841
IMG_7785 really!?!?!?
Received an updated statement for my breast cancer treatments and surgery. Started at over $100,000, they knocked it down to approximately $25,000, my out of pocket $1,200 approximately. Glad i had insurance!!
9th September 2024
9th Sep 24
penny
@pennyrae
Jesus follower, wife to fantastic husband of 47 years, mom to two grown children, mema to six beautiful grandchildren and friend to "Inis" my...
