Previous
Next
Floating figure by peterdegraaff
Photo 782

Floating figure

... by Gaston Lachaise, NGA

Ondu 6*6, Ektar 100
9th March 2021 9th Mar 21

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
214% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise