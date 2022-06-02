Previous
Next
Slab and corrugated iron by peterdegraaff
Photo 1178

Slab and corrugated iron

...Hill End

Ondu 6x9, Ilford Delta 100
2nd June 2022 2nd Jun 22

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
322% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
Looks as if it is abandoned. A fabulous photo on black
June 2nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise