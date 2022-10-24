Previous
Next
Tiny orchid or sedge by peterdegraaff
Photo 1290

Tiny orchid or sedge

...so small barely visible, Barren Grounds

Olympus OM2, Fuji Superia Premium 400, Cinestill C4 developer
24th October 2022 24th Oct 22

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
353% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
Well spotted to start with and an even better photo if it is as small as you say!
October 23rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise