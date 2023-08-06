Previous
Unmooring clouds for thought by peterdegraaff
Photo 1447

Unmooring clouds for thought

...Belmore Basin, Wollongong

Chamonix 045F1, Artar 9 1/2in, TMX, Rodinal(1.50)
6th August 2023 6th Aug 23

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
