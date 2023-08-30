Sign up
Photo 1456
Distant Razorback
...Ikara
Chamonix 045F1, Rodenstock Apo-Sironar 150mm, Delta 100, RO9 (1.50)
30th August 2023
30th Aug 23
1
1
Peter de Graaff
@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
Tags
film-lives
,
large-format
katy
ace
Nice, especially with all those cloud formations
August 30th, 2023
