U rozbořeného jezu by petrv0
26 / 365

U rozbořeného jezu

Ráno bylo hezky, asi o pět minut jsem prošvihl výrazné světlo vycházejícího slunce, potom jsem fotil proud řeky. Pletená čepice se hodila, jednak že bylo chladno, jednak že se s ní dá podložit foťák. Odpoledne už bylo zamračeno a padal mokrý sníh.
26th January 2021 26th Jan 21

Petr

@petrv0
