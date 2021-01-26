Sign up
U rozbořeného jezu
Ráno bylo hezky, asi o pět minut jsem prošvihl výrazné světlo vycházejícího slunce, potom jsem fotil proud řeky. Pletená čepice se hodila, jednak že bylo chladno, jednak že se s ní dá podložit foťák. Odpoledne už bylo zamračeno a padal mokrý sníh.
26th January 2021
26th Jan 21
365
365
Camera
Canon EOS 750D
Taken
26th January 2021 8:13am
Exif
View Info
river
stream
weir
