Žluté kvítí by petrv0
49 / 365

Žluté kvítí

Tohle vykouklo z odtávajícího sněhu u vedlejšího domu. O kus vedle stál včera sněhulák s nosem a s očima z mrkve, a dneska tam byla hromada sněhu a pár kusů mrkve.
18th February 2021 18th Feb 21

Petr

@petrv0
