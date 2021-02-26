Previous
Perly by petrv0
Perly

Dneska ráno byla ještě hustší mlha než v předešlých dnech, tak jsem v parku chtěl vyfotit mlžný pohled mezi stromy. Při tom jsem si všiml několika pěkných detailů, a zase znova vyšly na fotkách mnohem líp ty detaily.
Petr

@petrv0
