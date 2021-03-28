Previous
Žlutý narcis by petrv0
87 / 365

Žlutý narcis

Ráno jsem ještě stihnul chvíli, kdy slunce svítilo jasně a nízko a osvětlovalo na dvoře za domem vcelku úzký pás, ve kterém byly tyhle žluté narcisy.
28th March 2021

Petr

@petrv0
23% complete

