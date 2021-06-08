Previous
Jetel by petrv0
159 / 365

Jetel

Další fotka z večerní procházky se psem. Přes den je na slunci skoro už moc teplo, ale večer je velice příjemně.
8th June 2021

Petr

@petrv0
