Lípa by petrv0
169 / 365

Lípa

Tentokrát jsem fotil ráno, když se slunce ještě schovávalo. Tady ale vyčuhovaly nějaké sluneční paprsky a pěkně zvýrazňovaly rozkvetlou lípu.
18th June 2021 18th Jun 21

Petr

@petrv0
