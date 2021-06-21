Previous
Okna by petrv0
172 / 365

Okna

Dneska se konečně dalo do deště a to horko se trochu spláchlo. Na fotce jsou protější okna v kapkách na okně v ložnici.
21st June 2021

Petr

@petrv0
