Sléz by petrv0
177 / 365

Sléz

Dneska jsem chtěl především doplnit šedo-zelenou červnovou sbírku fotek o nějakou další barvu. Tuhle úlohu tedy plní rozkvetlý sléz.
26th June 2021 26th Jun 21

Petr

@petrv0
