Přerostlá sedmikráska by petrv0
180 / 365

Přerostlá sedmikráska

Dneska už se mi povedlo vzít si foťák i s kartou. Toto býlí se prý jmenuje turan, anglicky fleabane, neboli zhouba blech. Uvádí se totiž, že odpuzuje blechy.
29th June 2021 29th Jun 21

Petr

@petrv0
