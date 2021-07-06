Previous
Květ lípy by petrv0
187 / 365

Květ lípy

Chlupatá obluda byla na noc pryč a vyšlo to docela dobře. Měla vlastně v posledních dnech dost vzrušení, tak dneska byla spláclá a ospalá. Když jsem večer fotil, spokojeně seděla a ani mě moc netahala za vodítko.
6th July 2021 6th Jul 21

Petr

@petrv0
