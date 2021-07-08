Previous
Next
Houby by petrv0
189 / 365

Houby

Předevčírem jsem potkal pána, který si nesl nějaké hříbky v igelitových pytlících, zřejmě zamýšlených primárně na odpad ze psí řitě. Takže rostou. Tady vyrostly tři hubky na kmeni stromu.
8th July 2021 8th Jul 21

Petr

@petrv0
51% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise