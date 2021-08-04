Previous
Tuhle rostlinu jsem fotil v zimě, kdy to bylo jen několik zakroucených, uschlých stonků oplétajících dopravní ceduli. Teď v létě je to velký květák listů a barevných květů. A jak se to jmenuje? Prý křivouš kořenující.
