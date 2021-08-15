Previous
Hluchavka
Hluchavka

Hluchavka je kopřiva, která nepálí. Proto je v češtině a němčině hluchá, v irštině slepá a v angličtině a španělštině rovnou mrtvá.
Petr

@petrv0
