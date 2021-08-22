Sign up
234 / 365
Běžící pes
Dneska měla chlupatá obluda zase jednou příležitost se pořádně vyběhat, a dobře toho využila. Tady běží za míčem. Později odpoledne létaly vlaštovky nízko nad zemí a pes běhal za nimi.
22nd August 2021
22nd Aug 21
Petr
@petrv0
234
photos
7
followers
9
following
227
228
229
230
231
232
233
234
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 750D
Taken
22nd August 2021 2:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
run
,
bichon
