Běžící pes by petrv0
234 / 365

Běžící pes

Dneska měla chlupatá obluda zase jednou příležitost se pořádně vyběhat, a dobře toho využila. Tady běží za míčem. Později odpoledne létaly vlaštovky nízko nad zemí a pes běhal za nimi.
22nd August 2021 22nd Aug 21

Petr

@petrv0
