236 / 365
Západ slunce
Do rovnodennosti zbývá ještě měsíc, ale už je poznat, že se dny krátí, a v čase večerních procházek s chlupatou obludou už brzo nebude moc světla na fotografování.
24th August 2021
24th Aug 21
Petr
@petrv0
236
photos
7
followers
9
following
64% complete
View this month »
229
230
231
232
233
234
235
236
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 750D
Taken
24th August 2021 7:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
river
