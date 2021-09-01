Previous
U rybníka by petrv0
244 / 365

U rybníka

Země leknínů má svou vlastní hvězdu, která září i ve dne, je to bělavé chmejří z nějaké rostliny a brzo dopadne na hladinu a zmáčí se a přestane zářit.
1st September 2021 1st Sep 21

Petr

@petrv0
Photo Details

