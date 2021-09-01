Sign up
244 / 365
U rybníka
Země leknínů má svou vlastní hvězdu, která září i ve dne, je to bělavé chmejří z nějaké rostliny a brzo dopadne na hladinu a zmáčí se a přestane zářit.
1st September 2021
1st Sep 21
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 750D
Taken
1st September 2021 1:46pm
Tags
pond
,
water lily
