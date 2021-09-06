Previous
Kamenný drak by petrv0
Kamenný drak

Za devatero řekami a Devíti skalami žil kdysi veliký drak. Když se tvořily hory a povrch země ztrácel svůj žár, drak vytuhnul a spí tam dodnes.
Petr

@petrv0
