Posh Pergola by phil_sandford
Posh Pergola

Most gardens of stately homes have things like this; the really formal gardens of Chatsworh by Capability Brown and even little old Doddington Hall. We couldn’t get closer due to waterlogging.

Christmas Eve here; Carole has gone down with flu so I’ve been playing Doctors all day, as well as watching all the Harry Potter films in line (currently watching Half Blood Prince) and a last minute dash to the CoOp for the things I need for tomorrow’s Honey Baked Gammon when Carole gets home from work (if she makes it)

Hope everybody has an excellent day tomorrow and that you all get that which you wish for.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
24th December 2019 24th Dec 19

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
So that's Year 3 all done and dusted; I don't know where the time has gone since my sister, , told us about the project...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Poor Carol - best wishes for a speedy recovery - May you both enjoy Peace and Happiness this Christmas Period
December 24th, 2019  
