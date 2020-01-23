Sign up
Grapes of Wrath
Well, they’re not, but it’s all I could think of. Green for this week’s 52 week challenge (a challenge I’m seriously struggling with)
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
23rd January 2020
23rd Jan 20
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
So that's Year 3 all done and dusted; I don't know where the time has gone since my sister, , told us about the project...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
This Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
23rd January 2020 12:40am
Tags
canon
,
grapes
,
gree
,
52wc-2020-w4
Carole Sandford
ace
They look juicy!
January 22nd, 2020
Milanie
ace
That worked nicely - they look fresh and juicy
January 23rd, 2020
