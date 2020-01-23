Previous
Next
Grapes of Wrath by phil_sandford
155 / 365

Grapes of Wrath

Well, they’re not, but it’s all I could think of. Green for this week’s 52 week challenge (a challenge I’m seriously struggling with)

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.

23rd January 2020 23rd Jan 20

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
So that's Year 3 all done and dusted; I don't know where the time has gone since my sister, , told us about the project...
42% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
They look juicy!
January 22nd, 2020  
Milanie ace
That worked nicely - they look fresh and juicy
January 23rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise