The March of the Black Queen

Do you mean it do you mean it do you mean it

Why don't you mean it why do I follow you

And where do you go?

Ah ah ah ah ah ah ah ah ah ah ah ah

You've never seen nothing like it

No never in your life

Like going up to heaven

And then coming back alive

Let me tell you all about it

Oooh give me a little time to choose

Water babies singing in a lily pool delight

Blue powder monkeys praying in the dead of night

Here comes the Black Queen poking in the pile

Fi fo the Black Queen marching single file

Take this take that bring them down to size

March to the Black Queen

Put them in the cellar with the naughty boys

Little nigger sugar then a rub-a-dub-a-baby oil

Black on black on every finger nail and toe

We've only begun - begun

Make this make that keep making all that noise

Ooh march to the Black Queen

Now I've got a belly full

You can be my sugar baby

You can be my honey chile

A voice from behind me reminds me

Spread out your wings you are an angel

Remember to deliver with the speed of light

A little bit of love and joy

Everything you do bears a will

And a why and a wherefore

A little bit of love and joy

In each and every soul lies a man

And very soon he'll deceive and discover

But even to the end of his life

He'll bring a little love

Ah ah ah ah ah

I reign with my left hand I rule with my right

I'm lord of all darkness I'm queen of the night

I've got the power now to do

The march of the Black Queen

My life is in your hands I'll fo and I'll fie

I'll be what you make me I'll do what you like

I'll be a bad boy I'll be your bad boy

I'll do the march of the Black Queen

Ah ah ah ah ah

Walking true to style she's vulgar abuse and vile

The Black Queen tattoos all her pies

She boils and she bakes

And she never dots her I's

La la la la la la la la la la la la

La la la la la

Forget your sing a-longs and your lullabies

Surrender to the city of the fireflies

Dance to the devil in beat with the band

To hell with all of you hand in hand

But now it's time to be gone

La la la la forever forever

Ah ah ah ah ah



Lyrics - Farrokh Bulsara (aka Freddie Mercury)



