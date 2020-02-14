Sisters

Now there was a time when they used to say

That behind every - great man.

There had to be a - great woman.

But in these times of change you know

That it's no longer true.

So we're comin' out of the kitchen

'Cause there's somethin' we forgot to say to you (we say)

Sisters are doin' it for themselves.

Standin' on their own two feet.

And ringin' on their own bells.

Sisters are doin' it for themselves.

Now this is a song to celebrate

The conscious liberation of the female state!

Mothers, daughters and their daughters too.

Woman to woman

We're singin' with you.

The inferior sex got a new exterior

We got doctors, lawyers, politicians too.

Everybody, take a look around.

Can you see, can you see, can you see

There's a woman right next to you.

Sisters are doin' it for themselves.

Standin' on their own two feet.

And ringin' on their own bells.

Sisters are doin' it for themselves.

Now we ain't makin' stories

And we ain't layin' plans

'cause a man still loves a woman

And a woman still loves a man

(just a same though)



Lyrics by Annie Lennox & Dave Stewart