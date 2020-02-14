Previous
Sisters by phil_sandford
Sisters

Now there was a time when they used to say
That behind every - great man.
There had to be a - great woman.
But in these times of change you know
That it's no longer true.
So we're comin' out of the kitchen
'Cause there's somethin' we forgot to say to you (we say)
Sisters are doin' it for themselves.
Standin' on their own two feet.
And ringin' on their own bells.
Sisters are doin' it for themselves.
Now this is a song to celebrate
The conscious liberation of the female state!
Mothers, daughters and their daughters too.
Woman to woman
We're singin' with you.
The inferior sex got a new exterior
We got doctors, lawyers, politicians too.
Everybody, take a look around.
Can you see, can you see, can you see
There's a woman right next to you.
Sisters are doin' it for themselves.
Standin' on their own two feet.
And ringin' on their own bells.
Sisters are doin' it for themselves.
Now we ain't makin' stories
And we ain't layin' plans
'cause a man still loves a woman
And a woman still loves a man
(just a same though)

Lyrics by Annie Lennox & Dave Stewart
14th February 2020

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
Year 3 all done and dusted
JackieR ace
February 14th, 2020  
haskar ace
Great shot.
February 14th, 2020  
