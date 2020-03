Robin Redbreast

My second offering for this month’s ‘Rainbow Challenge’ - it’s Monday so it’s red.



We’ve had 3 Robins flitting about in the garden this morning; at one stage there were two sat on the bird bath with a third in the magnolia above them; would have been a great shot if my camera hadn’t been in the other room. Bu the time I returned, there was only one on show basking in the sunshine on the fence.



