Red
A rose from the bouquet I bought last week. Only realised today that there was only one red one ....
Not sure I’m happy with it; over exposed and the black isn’t quite right ......
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
9th March 2020
9th Mar 20
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
So that's Year 3 all done and dusted; I don't know where the time has gone since my sister, , told us about the project...
1544
photos
130
followers
128
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
This Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
9th March 2020 6:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
canon
,
rose
,
rainbow2020
,
52wc-2020-w11
