205 / 365
Green
And another easy one for today’s rainbow challenge, the green of limes (both of these will be coming home with me this evening to be included in a large G&T)
Thank you once again for stopping by, your views, comments and favs on my humble submissions. Always appreciated, never taken for granted.
12th March 2020
12th Mar 20
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
So that's Year 3 all done and dusted; I don't know where the time has gone since my sister, , told us about the project...
1547
photos
130
followers
128
following
Views
3
This Year
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
12th March 2020 7:58am
View Info
View All
Public
View
green
,
canon
,
macro
,
lime
,
rainbow2020
