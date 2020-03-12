Previous
Next
Green by phil_sandford
205 / 365

Green

And another easy one for today’s rainbow challenge, the green of limes (both of these will be coming home with me this evening to be included in a large G&T)

Thank you once again for stopping by, your views, comments and favs on my humble submissions. Always appreciated, never taken for granted.
12th March 2020 12th Mar 20

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
So that's Year 3 all done and dusted; I don't know where the time has gone since my sister, , told us about the project...
56% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise