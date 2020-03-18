Sign up
211 / 365
Yellow
Grandchildren’s colouring pencils providing today’s colour .......
Stay safe
18th March 2020
18th Mar 20
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
So that's Year 3 all done and dusted; I don't know where the time has gone since my sister, , told us about the project...
1554
photos
129
followers
128
following
204
205
206
207
208
209
210
211
205
206
234
207
208
209
210
211
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
This Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
18th March 2020 5:21pm
Tags
yellow
,
rainbow2020
Diana
ace
Lovely shot and tones.
March 18th, 2020
