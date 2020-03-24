Orange

Today’s photograph is of my breakfast, that and a banana.



Here in the UK our PM has tired of asking people to stay at home, trusting them to do the right thing, at half eight last night he told us; we are allowed out to work (if that work cannot be done at home), to buy essential food and for essential medical reasons and once a day for exercise. Groups of more than 2 are banned (unless family groups). All shops, other than essential are closed. Maybe now the selfish who treated last weekend as if it were a holiday will get the message.



Stay home. Stay safe.