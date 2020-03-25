Sign up
Yellow
Another shot from the garden; the 200 odd Daffodil & Tulip bulbs I planted last November are mainly in flower now, covering for those that sadly came up blind last Spring after the drought of 2018.
With the current lockdown in the UK due to Covid-19 (on the whole being adhered to, save some idiots) I am very glad to have a garden I can sit in.
Stay safe everybody.
25th March 2020
25th Mar 20
1
0
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
So that's Year 3 all done and dusted; I don't know where the time has gone since my sister, , told us about the project...
1563
photos
131
followers
129
following
59% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
This Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
25th March 2020 1:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
canon
,
daffodil
,
garden
,
outdoor
,
rainbow2020
Monica
Nice dof
March 25th, 2020
