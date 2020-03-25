Previous
Next
Yellow by phil_sandford
218 / 365

Yellow

Another shot from the garden; the 200 odd Daffodil & Tulip bulbs I planted last November are mainly in flower now, covering for those that sadly came up blind last Spring after the drought of 2018.

With the current lockdown in the UK due to Covid-19 (on the whole being adhered to, save some idiots) I am very glad to have a garden I can sit in.

Stay safe everybody.
25th March 2020 25th Mar 20

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
So that's Year 3 all done and dusted; I don't know where the time has gone since my sister, , told us about the project...
59% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Monica
Nice dof
March 25th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise