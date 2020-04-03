My Hero

Carole has finished her week’s work today. She got in at around 2:30pm; She’s done over 40 hours since Tuesday and is now caring for over 40 residents (not only the nursing residents, since community nurses in Lincs were seconded elsewhere) with support from a diminishing number of carers and to add to that workload, they now have at least one resident confirmed with Covid-19.



The nursing home does now have PPE and hopefully they will have enough to get themselves through this crisis. The NHS are doing wonders, There’s no getting away from that, but they are not the only people battling this horrible disease in the UK. The applause last night at 8pm was very well supported where we live, sadly Carole came home about 20 minutes after it had finished. I did another round of clapping as she came through the door (and she told me her car had a puncture)



She looks shattered because she is shattered. I have just woken her on the sofa for her dinner. I’ll do what I can to look after her this weekend.



She’s my hero.