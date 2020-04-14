Lockdown Sunset

Carole suggested taking a walk this evening West out of the village to catch the sunset. At the western boundary Of the village, on our Left was a magnificent field of Rape Seed (called Canola in the US (a much nicer name)) in full flower but on our right, was a partly ploughed field and, well nothing. Sadly, the sun was setting over the field of nothing.



Ah well, an hour of walking around the vicinity looking for ‘the shot’ - taking the sun through trees, picking up dandelion clocks, I suddenly saw and caught this low wooden fence with the sun setting on one of the vertical posts .......



Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.