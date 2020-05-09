Lilac

Spent most of the morning in the garden, tearing up weeds and leaves from an often neglected bed around the side of the house. Caught the sun and have pulled more than a few muscles.



In the main border, in the corner, we have a Lilac bush that Carole asked for a few years ago; it recently started to flower.



