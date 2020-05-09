Sign up
Lilac
Spent most of the morning in the garden, tearing up weeds and leaves from an often neglected bed around the side of the house. Caught the sun and have pulled more than a few muscles.
In the main border, in the corner, we have a Lilac bush that Carole asked for a few years ago; it recently started to flower.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
9th May 2020
9th May 20
2
2
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
So that's Year 3 all done and dusted; I don't know where the time has gone since my sister, , told us about the project...
Tags
canon
,
garden
,
outdoor
,
lilac
,
lockdown
gloria jones
ace
Great focus
May 9th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Lovely focus and bokeh ! fav
May 9th, 2020
