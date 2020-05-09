Previous
Lilac by phil_sandford
Lilac

Spent most of the morning in the garden, tearing up weeds and leaves from an often neglected bed around the side of the house. Caught the sun and have pulled more than a few muscles.

In the main border, in the corner, we have a Lilac bush that Carole asked for a few years ago; it recently started to flower.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.

Phil Sandford

So that's Year 3 all done and dusted; I don't know where the time has gone since my sister, , told us about the project...
gloria jones ace
Great focus
May 9th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely focus and bokeh ! fav
May 9th, 2020  
