277 / 365
Woody
Woody was fighting the Starlings today over the fat balls. The Starlings were winning.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
23rd May 2020
23rd May 20
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
So that's Year 3 all done and dusted; I don't know where the time has gone since my sister, , told us about the project...
Album
This Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
23rd May 2020 4:43pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
canon
,
garden
,
outdoor
,
woody
