Woody by phil_sandford
277 / 365

Woody

Woody was fighting the Starlings today over the fat balls. The Starlings were winning.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
23rd May 2020 23rd May 20

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
So that's Year 3 all done and dusted; I don't know where the time has gone since my sister, , told us about the project...
Photo Details

