What’s Up Pussycat

Very friendly purdy-cat at Doddington hall this morning. Grew up with cats; my Mother always, other than 3 years in Cyprus, had at least one. Other then when WE were in Cyprus, we’ve never had a cat or a dog. My work life prevents me having a pet, it wouldn’t be fair on the animal. maybe when I’m retired.



