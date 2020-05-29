Over The Top

Carole asked if I had any meetings (via Skype or otherwise) and if not would I like to accompany her to catch the RAF Red Arrows and their 2nd practice session of the day. Conscientiously I cleared it with my client who was happy.



Carole pretty much knows the entire routine of the Arrows for this year; I swear she could stand in for their compare if there any public displays this year. I was told from where they would be appearing throughout the session.



Haven’t seen them for a while and it was nice to wield the 600mm lens again.



Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.