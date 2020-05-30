Previous
Gymnast by phil_sandford
Gymnast

I’m not sure if he’s using just his tail to hang like this or if one of his hind legs are at the top of the peanut feeder, but I have to applaud his skills.

Phil Sandford

Lou Ann ace
They are amazing acrobats! This is a great capture.
May 31st, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Great capture, those squirrels are so smart, always find a way to get to the food.
May 31st, 2020  
