Peek a Boo by phil_sandford
The young squirrel was back. I have many feeders, for different feed, and when I refill them I rarely put them back where they were (it keeps the wildlife in their toes).

I kept seeing movement in the Magnolia and at first, from the fleeting glimpses of ‘something’ in the tree thought it was a rat. It was only when he fell out and ran back up did I realise it was the youngster. He was darting out of the foliage, grabbing a seed and ducking back into the leaves.

Quite comical.

4th June 2020 4th Jun 20

Phil Sandford

Casablanca ace
Fun to watch!
June 5th, 2020  
