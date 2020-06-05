Previous
Peony by phil_sandford
290 / 365

Peony

We have 2 Peonies in our garden, had them a few years. Gorgeous blooms and they come back every year bigger and better. They are also so much easier to look after than Dahlias.

I bought 5 more in the Winter, they’re currently about an inch tall and will provide nothing at all like this for quite a few years yet.

5th June 2020 5th Jun 20

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
Year 3
79% complete

