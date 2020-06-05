Sign up
Peony
We have 2 Peonies in our garden, had them a few years. Gorgeous blooms and they come back every year bigger and better. They are also so much easier to look after than Dahlias.
I bought 5 more in the Winter, they’re currently about an inch tall and will provide nothing at all like this for quite a few years yet.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
5th June 2020
5th Jun 20
Phil Sandford
@phil_sandford
So that's Year 3 all done and dusted; I don't know where the time has gone since my sister, , told us about the project...
flower
canon
peony
