Foxglove

Carole and I bought a year’s ‘season’ ticket for Doddington Hall Gardens this afternoon. £50 for a year, it would have been £15 for just today. We go three times more and it’s paid for itself.



I said to Carole as we left, that we’d been living in the area 15 years, promising ourselves ‘we must go to Doddington Hall sometime” before we actually did. (Doesn’t include access to the Hall as they don’t know when they can open it due to the virus).



The gardens are worth the fee though.



