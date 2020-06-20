Previous
Foxglove by phil_sandford
305 / 365

Foxglove

Carole and I bought a year’s ‘season’ ticket for Doddington Hall Gardens this afternoon. £50 for a year, it would have been £15 for just today. We go three times more and it’s paid for itself.

I said to Carole as we left, that we’d been living in the area 15 years, promising ourselves ‘we must go to Doddington Hall sometime” before we actually did. (Doesn’t include access to the Hall as they don’t know when they can open it due to the virus).

The gardens are worth the fee though.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
20th June 2020 20th Jun 20

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
So that's Year 3 all done and dusted; I don't know where the time has gone since my sister, , told us about the project...
