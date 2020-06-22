Sign up
Plan B
Carole asked if I fancied a trip into Lincoln when it was dark on Monday night. With Lockdown still pretty much in place, the chance to get the Cathedral at night with no folk around sounded good.
Sadly something put paid to that as I began to feel ‘not right’ around 6pm whilst cooking and was in bed asleep before 9pm. Almost 9 hours sleep and I’ve woken feeling just fine.
I took this yesterday morning; a bee doing laps of a poppy. It was literally going around and around the stamen collecting pollen.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday's offering Of the grandchildren. Much appreciated.
22nd June 2020
22nd Jun 20
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
So that's Year 3 all done and dusted; I don't know where the time has gone since my sister, , told us about the project...
Tags
canon
,
bee
,
poppy
Casablanca
ace
Glad you are feeling better this morning. Slightly more freaky these days feeling off colour! Super little bee, I love seeing them laden down with pollen.
June 23rd, 2020
Margo
ace
This is gorgeous FAV
June 23rd, 2020
