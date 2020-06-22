Previous
Plan B by phil_sandford
Plan B

Carole asked if I fancied a trip into Lincoln when it was dark on Monday night. With Lockdown still pretty much in place, the chance to get the Cathedral at night with no folk around sounded good.

Sadly something put paid to that as I began to feel ‘not right’ around 6pm whilst cooking and was in bed asleep before 9pm. Almost 9 hours sleep and I’ve woken feeling just fine.

I took this yesterday morning; a bee doing laps of a poppy. It was literally going around and around the stamen collecting pollen.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering Of the grandchildren. Much appreciated.
22nd June 2020 22nd Jun 20

Phil Sandford

Glad you are feeling better this morning. Slightly more freaky these days feeling off colour! Super little bee, I love seeing them laden down with pollen.
June 23rd, 2020  
Margo ace
This is gorgeous FAV
June 23rd, 2020  
