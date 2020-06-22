Plan B

Carole asked if I fancied a trip into Lincoln when it was dark on Monday night. With Lockdown still pretty much in place, the chance to get the Cathedral at night with no folk around sounded good.



Sadly something put paid to that as I began to feel ‘not right’ around 6pm whilst cooking and was in bed asleep before 9pm. Almost 9 hours sleep and I’ve woken feeling just fine.



I took this yesterday morning; a bee doing laps of a poppy. It was literally going around and around the stamen collecting pollen.



