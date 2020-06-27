Happy Birthday to Us.

So it's Armed Forces Day, today in the UK.



Hooray, and along with the Army flag in the photograph, please imagine me waving a very small Union Jack. Equally imagine all the fuming squaddies rubber dicked to do 'community' stuff on a sunny Saturday in the Summer. Thankfully many of them will have been stood down due to Corona and can enjoy their Saturday with the rest of us.



Armed Forces day is fantastic and lovely, it is, but, you know, I think I'd rather the government - not just this government, pretty much every government since the Cold War - put a bit more time and attention into some of the issues affecting ex-Service folk and perhaps - and this is a pretty wild suggestion, but stay with me, here - lived up to the Armed Forces Covenant.



Also, tomorrow it’s the 100th Anniversary of the Royal Corps of Signals, the branch of the Army I willingly and proudly gave 24 years of my life to. Sadly, Corona has put paid to our celebration of this occasion also.



Now you know why I wanted a flagpole.